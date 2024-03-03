Needham & Company LLC Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $62.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 406,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,109,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.