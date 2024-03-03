Needham & Company LLC Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $3.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.02. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

