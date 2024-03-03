Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

