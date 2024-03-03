NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

NetApp Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

