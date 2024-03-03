New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 25.9 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

