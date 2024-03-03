Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.50. Nkarta shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 114,990 shares.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKTX

Nkarta Trading Up 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.