OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

OceanaGold Trading Up 8.4 %

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.44 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

