Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $12.49. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 309,089 shares traded.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.