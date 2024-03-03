Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $11.32. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 65,161 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $972.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,879,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,981,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

