Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

PXT stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.21 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.66.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

