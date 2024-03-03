Piper Sandler Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $16.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHLS. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.72.

SHLS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 309,261 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

