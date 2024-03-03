Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Plains GP worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Plains GP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

