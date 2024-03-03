PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 78,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

