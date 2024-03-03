Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

