Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $245.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of PRI opened at $248.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.79. Primerica has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

