Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

