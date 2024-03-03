Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $29.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

