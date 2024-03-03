Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $373.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,558,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,402,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,188 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

