PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.60. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,224 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.6 %
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
