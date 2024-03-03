ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

