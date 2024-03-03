Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Cut by Wedbush

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

