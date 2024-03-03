Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CCO)

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.