Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $22.94. Quanterix shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 113,947 shares.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 26.42%.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 144,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

