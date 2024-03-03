Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

