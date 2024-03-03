Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $43.92

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.92, but opened at $43.00. Relx shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 140,565 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Relx Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

