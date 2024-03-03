Robert W. Baird Increases American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $122.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.77%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

