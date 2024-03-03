Robert W. Baird Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $58.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.