Robert W. Baird Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $105.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of GMS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

