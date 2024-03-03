Robert W. Baird Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $59.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

