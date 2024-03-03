Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $54.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $30.53 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

