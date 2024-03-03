Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. Xperi has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 239,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xperi by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

