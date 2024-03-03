Roth Capital Weighs in on Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $1,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.