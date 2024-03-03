Royal Bank of Canada Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

