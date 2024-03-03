Royal Bank of Canada Increases International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target to $15.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $5,454,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

