Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$28.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.21 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.66.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

