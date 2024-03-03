Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

