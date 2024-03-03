Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.26.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

CRM stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

