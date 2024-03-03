Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of SANA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.