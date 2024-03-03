Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

