Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of STTK opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

