Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up to $18.66

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $19.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 40,901 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $931.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Featured Articles

