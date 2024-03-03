Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.59) on Friday. FD Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 740 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,246.41. The company has a market capitalization of £323.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2,948.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

