Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Increases By 76.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.