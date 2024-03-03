Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Increases By 76.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.