Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 75.0%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 2,126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.3 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

