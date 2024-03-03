Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 75.0%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 2,126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.3 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
