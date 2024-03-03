Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Grows By 74.4%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the January 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 96,013 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

