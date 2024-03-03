Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Grows By 76.2%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $130.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

