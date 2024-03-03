Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $14.73. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 156,842 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SGML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 12.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $69,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

