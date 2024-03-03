Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Down 2.2 %

SBGI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.