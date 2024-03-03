Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $20.82. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 1,231,579 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

