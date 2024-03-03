Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $49.14 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.